WWII Tuskegee Airman from Charlotte laid to rest almost 80 years after death

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A World War II Tuskegee Airman was laid to rest Wednesday at the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury.

His name was Fred Brewer and he went missing in 1944 and was unidentified until September when his remains were traced back to his family and confirmed using DNA.

Brewer was from Charlotte. He served in Maryland and Mississippi before being appointed an aviation cadet.

He trained at Tuskegee Army Air Field where he graduated with the highest honors before going to serve in WWII.

He was buried three times as an unknown soldier in Europe. On Wednesday, he reached his final resting place.

Fred Brewer, a World War II veteran from Charlotte, was laid to rest on Wednesday, almost 80...
Fred Brewer, a World War II veteran from Charlotte, was laid to rest on Wednesday, almost 80 years after his death.(Source: WBTV)

The day was complete with a full military honors ceremony at the cemetery. His first cousin Brenda shared what she hopes others will learn from his life.

“Don’t do nothing. Get up and do something. He did,” she said.

Thursday only on WBTV, one of the bombardiers who was protected by planes like the one Brewer was in sat down with reporter Claire Kopsky to share his gratitude for Lt. Brewer’s service. That story airs tomorrow night at 5:30.

