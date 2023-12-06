Wiregrass Gives Back
Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame to earn permanent home in Dothan

By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame (WSHOF) Board of Directors and the City of Dothan invite the community to the home side of Rip Hewes Stadium on Tuesday, December 19 at 3:30 p.m. for an unveiling ceremony.

Rip Hewes Stadium is the new “home” of the plaques commemorating each class in the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame.

“We are thrilled to provide a permanent and public space for the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame honorees that can be viewed throughout the year,” said Alison Hall, Leisure Services Director. “These plaques remind all of us of the dedication each of these individuals have given to their sport and their accomplishments and contributions on and off the field.”

“In speaking on behalf of the WSHOF selection committee, we are extremely excited and grateful the City of Dothan has partnered with us in this endeavor to continue recognizing the sports heroes of the Wiregrass,” said Jon Johnson, president of the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame. “We believe it’s a win-win situation for our organization and the City of Dothan to be included in the renovation of Rip Hewes Stadium.”

A nomination form and more information on the WSHOF can be found on the website www.wiregrasshof.com.

Nominations for the upcoming class are due by January 1, 2024.

About the WSHOF

The WSHOF was formed in January 1992 by Hawk-Houston Boys and Girls Club as a means to seek ways to better honor past athletes, coaches, and support personnel who have achieved fame in the world of sports. These individuals must either call the Wiregrass home or have lived here in the past. The 2023 class was recently inducted in August and included Brad Baxter, Tony Bowick, Floyd Griffin, Cindy Hawthorne, Steve Helms, and Bubba Johnson. Other notable Hall of Fame honorees throughout the years include W.D. Rip Hewes, Johnny Mack Brown, Steadman Shealy, Jr., Press Thornton, Sr., Johnny Oppert, Larry Blakeney, and Gabe Gross. Class inductees are recognized at an annual banquet sponsored by the Wiregrass Hall of Fame, Inc., which was established in 2003. Previously, inductees were publicly recognized via a plaque on the first floor of the Dothan Civic Center.

For more information about the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame, please contact Jon Johnson, sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and WSHOF president, at 334.712.7965 or by email at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com. For more information about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, please contact them at 334.615.3700, visit them on the web at www.dothanleisureservices.org, or Like and Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

