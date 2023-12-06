Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Teen suspected in Opp shooting turns himself in

Jakellus Lane, 18, of Opp is wanted for attempted murder
Jakellus Lane, 18, of Opp is wanted for attempted murder(Crimestoppers)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A teen suspected in a November shooting turned himself in on Tuesday.

Jakellus Lane, 18, was wanted in connection to an incident where police found a man shot several times at an apartment complex on Morning Star Drive. Two other suspects, Jabaari Hill, 18, and Raheem Bonam, 25, had already been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Lane surrendered to the Opp Police Department on Tuesday night and is charged with attempted murder.

The Opp Police Department thanked the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force and Central Alabama Crimestoppers for their assistance.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
3-year-old dies after Dothan wreck
Paul is facing a murder charge for a man who went missing back in 2020.
Murder trial set to begin Tuesday in Geneva
Michael "Shane" Paul (pictured) was arrested in April 2021, eight months after Grantham had...
“I did it out of fear”: Trial for 2020 Geneva murder begins
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees
Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Prosecutor, defense attorney spar in “she said, he said” paramedic sex case

Latest News

The Tri-State Community Orchestra presents "Jingle All the Way"
The Tri-State Community Orchestra presents "Jingle All the Way"
Ozark City Schools Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar
Ozark City Schools Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar
The Army Aviation Museum Foundation took home the grand prize, with great showings from...
Enterprise Christmas Parade float winners recognized at City Council Meeting
The Army Aviation Museum Foundation took home the grand prize, with great showings from...
2023 Enterprise Christmas Parade float winners announced