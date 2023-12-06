Saban talks progression of Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVY) - There is nothing like seeing a Wiregrass native receive national recognition for all their hard work. Geneva County alum Emmanuel Henderson is an SEC champion after a tough season personally.

Henderson battled injury in the beginning half of the season but was able to make his sophomore debut when the team faced Texas A&M. He recorded his first special teams tackle of the season when Alabama defeated Chattanooga 66-10.

Following Alabama’s 27-24 victory over #1 Georgia, head coach Nick Saban said, “Emmanuel has really developed nice as a receiver. He’s got great speed.

He has done a phenomenal job, he’s been a good special teams player for us. He’s been very valuable for us”.

Henderson will be suited up come January 1 when the Tide make the trip West to face Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.