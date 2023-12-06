Level Plains to move forward with water infrastructure projects

LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WTVY) - The Level Plains City Council is moving forward with two projects involving changes to water infrastructure.

This comes after a public hearing was held on Tuesday, December 5.

$400,000 will be allocated to Level Plains thanks to a round of Community Development Block Grants for small cities in Alabama.

Joe Harmon, the city engineer, said this would be a major improvement for certain areas.

“This money was a real blessing. It will allow the city to put them on the six-inch water main which will be better water flows and pressure for all the customers in that area,” Harmon said about the project.

The second project is possible thanks to another grant for an over $3 million loan and grant through ARPA funds and Alabama’s Department of Environmental Management.

This will be used to build a new water tank, drill a new water supply well, and add a new water main under Highway 84.

Harmon believes this will give the area more water and even help the Level Plains Volunteer Fire Department.

While the first project is focused on Center Street, Harmon added that everyone will benefit from these improvements.

“We are actually going to build the new tank a little taller than the existing tanks which will give several of the residents in higher areas additional pressure,” Harmon said.

Level Plains Mayor Ronnie Thompsons said this is at the top of the list of other improvements the city has made that could spark growth.

“Well, the more water pressure and water availability we have, it will allow us to bring more industry and hopefully more building and people to Level Plains,” the mayor said, adding, ‘I just want the citizens to know that we are working really hard for them here in Level Plains.”

The public hearing is the final step before moving forward with planning the first project.

Actual work on the projects could begin in 2025.

