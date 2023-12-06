Wiregrass Gives Back
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat

A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage accident. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By WANF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - A high school baseball player in Georgia is considered brain dead after a tragic batting cage accident last month.

Jeremy Medina, a pitcher and catcher for the Gainesville High School baseball team, was accidentally hit in the head by a baseball bat on Nov. 20 at the school’s batting cages.

According to the Gainesville City School System, the high school senior has been in a coma at Northeast Georgia Medical Center since the incident.

On Wednesday, doctors and family updated Medina’s condition saying that he has been declared brain dead and that his organs will be donated.

Officials with Gainesville schools said he will not be forgotten.

“The life of Jeremy Medina will forever impact the lives of our entire community. His passing will mean renewed life for many others as an organ donor. Please continue to pray for the Medina family,” Gainesville school officials shared.

There will also be an honor walk and celebration of Medina’s life for the public to attend at a later date.

