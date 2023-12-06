Groom, mother of bride killed in wedding night crash clash over estate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A legal battle over the estate of a bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night is pitting the bride’s mother against the groom, WCSC reports.

Samantha Miller’s mother, Lisa Miller, has challenged if her daughter and Aric Hutchinson were ever legally married and asked to replace Hutchinson as representative for her daughter’s estate.

Hutchinson’s lawyers filed their response Friday saying Lisa Miller has no standing to file the motion since she was not involved in the crash nor is she the personal representative or administrator of Samantha Miller’s estate.

Hutchinson was appointed the personal estate representative in Charleston County Probate Court on May 10.

The challenge comes as Hutchinson’s wrongful death lawsuit against several Folly Beach bars has reached settlements with three of the named parties.

Hutchinson’s attorneys argue that Lisa Miller doesn’t have the authority to challenge the marriage or Hutchinson’s standing as the sole benefactor of Samantha Miller’s estate.

Court documents state Lisa Miller’s attorneys met with Hutchinson’s lawyers asking to sign on as co-council for the wrongful death lawsuit before threatening to challenge the marriage.

Hutchinson, through council, offered to give Lisa Miller half of any recovery in exchange for her not to challenge the marriage. The offer was declined.

Lisa Miller has filed and withdrawn a motion to intervene previously.

Hutchinson’s attorneys called Lisa Miller’s actions “morally questionable” and “legally baseless” in court documents.

Documents filed with the response include two affidavits filed by family in attendance at the wedding with the completed marriage license all filed on May 1, 2023, and accepted by the probate court.

Hutchinson and Samantha Miller married on April 28, 2023, in Folly Beach, South Carolina.

Hutchinson, his wife and two others were leaving their wedding reception around 10 p.m. when a grey Toyota Camry hit them from behind at a speed of 65 mph, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the golf cart was arrested and identified by police as Jamie Komoroski.

Komoroski is charged with three counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury or death and one count of reckless homicide.

A blood toxicology report showed her blood alcohol level was 0.261 on the night of the crash. That is more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina.

Komorowski appeared before a judge in August for a bond hearing after her attorneys filed a motion requesting the hearing stating that Komorowski was not a flight risk or danger to the community.

Judge Michael Nettles denied her bond request and set the condition that the case be tried by March 2024.

