Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Final preparations underway for the fourth GOP presidential debate on the University of Alabama campus

GOP presidential candidates look to make a move in 2024 primary
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The stage is set for a handful of leading Republican presidential candidates to debate Wednesday on the University of Alabama campus.

WBRC spoke with a political analyst who feels we could hear a lot more substance from candidates during the debate. Former Republican state representative Paul DeMarco says a lot of rhetoric from the candidates isn’t going to do the job. He says voters are kicking the tires so to speak and want to hear specific actions these candidates will take on issues like the economy, the border, crime, and national security.

“What I anticipate is every one of these candidates, they’ve been making their pitches, but now they’ve really got to hone in how can I really differentiate myself and make sure I’m going to be in the top two coming out of these early caucuses and primaries,” Paul DeMarco, R-former state representative said.

Tuesday, the Alabama GOP hosted one of the leading candidates during a meet and greet reception at Ross Bridge. Vivek Ramaswamy spoke on a number of issues including ending affirmative action, pledging to shut down the FBI, IRS, and other government agencies among other things.

The 38-year-old technology entrepreneur is the youngest presidential candidate. He says he feels he can reach the next generation better than any other candidate.

Ramaswamy makes stop in Birmingham before GOP debate in Tuscaloosa

ALGOP Chairman John Wahl says Alabama is one of the strongest Republican states in the nation. He’s hoping the debate will make a difference with voters.

“It showcases our state. It allows us to introduce candidates to Alabama and just such a great opportunity. I also love that it’s the first debate this cycle from either party to be held on a university campus and young voters are so important,” Wahl said.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
3-year-old dies after Dothan wreck
Paul is facing a murder charge for a man who went missing back in 2020.
Murder trial set to begin Tuesday in Geneva
Michael "Shane" Paul (pictured) was arrested in April 2021, eight months after Grantham had...
“I did it out of fear”: Trial for 2020 Geneva murder begins
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees
Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Prosecutor, defense attorney spar in “she said, he said” paramedic sex case

Latest News

The Tri-State Community Orchestra presents "Jingle All the Way"
The Tri-State Community Orchestra presents "Jingle All the Way"
Ozark City Schools Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar
Ozark City Schools Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar
The Army Aviation Museum Foundation took home the grand prize, with great showings from...
Enterprise Christmas Parade float winners recognized at City Council Meeting
The Army Aviation Museum Foundation took home the grand prize, with great showings from...
2023 Enterprise Christmas Parade float winners announced