Final preparations underway for the fourth GOP presidential debate on the University of Alabama campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The stage is set for a handful of leading Republican presidential candidates to debate Wednesday on the University of Alabama campus.

WBRC spoke with a political analyst who feels we could hear a lot more substance from candidates during the debate. Former Republican state representative Paul DeMarco says a lot of rhetoric from the candidates isn’t going to do the job. He says voters are kicking the tires so to speak and want to hear specific actions these candidates will take on issues like the economy, the border, crime, and national security.

“What I anticipate is every one of these candidates, they’ve been making their pitches, but now they’ve really got to hone in how can I really differentiate myself and make sure I’m going to be in the top two coming out of these early caucuses and primaries,” Paul DeMarco, R-former state representative said.

Tuesday, the Alabama GOP hosted one of the leading candidates during a meet and greet reception at Ross Bridge. Vivek Ramaswamy spoke on a number of issues including ending affirmative action, pledging to shut down the FBI, IRS, and other government agencies among other things.

The 38-year-old technology entrepreneur is the youngest presidential candidate. He says he feels he can reach the next generation better than any other candidate.

ALGOP Chairman John Wahl says Alabama is one of the strongest Republican states in the nation. He’s hoping the debate will make a difference with voters.

“It showcases our state. It allows us to introduce candidates to Alabama and just such a great opportunity. I also love that it’s the first debate this cycle from either party to be held on a university campus and young voters are so important,” Wahl said.

