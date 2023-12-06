Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Enterprise Christmas Parade float winners recognized at City Council Meeting

The Army Aviation Museum Foundation took home the grand prize, with great showings from several others who participated.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The results are in for the Enterprise Christmas Parade float winners! The winners were announced at the Enterprise City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The first-place winner was the Army Aviation Museum Foundation. The 2nd place winner was the Enterprise Christian Academy. The third-place winner was the Boy Scout Troop and Pack 150.

The Enterprise Women’s Center received honorable mention honors for their parade float.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
3-year-old dies after Dothan wreck
Paul is facing a murder charge for a man who went missing back in 2020.
Murder trial set to begin Tuesday in Geneva
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees
Michael "Shane" Paul (pictured) was arrested in April 2021, eight months after Grantham had...
“I did it out of fear”: Trial for 2020 Geneva murder begins
Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Prosecutor, defense attorney spar in “she said, he said” paramedic sex case

Latest News

The Army Aviation Museum Foundation took home the grand prize, with great showings from...
2023 Enterprise Christmas Parade float winners announced
The two-doctor practice is just the latest of new businesses plugging themselves into the...
Alabama Center for Oral Surgery and Dental Implants is open for business
The two-doctor practice is just the latest of new businesses plugging themselves into the...
New oral surgery center open in downtown Dothan
Starla Reid joins News4's Kinsley Centers live from Ozark ahead of the Tuesday night festivities.
2023 Ozark Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony