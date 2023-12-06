Enterprise Christmas Parade float winners recognized at City Council Meeting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The results are in for the Enterprise Christmas Parade float winners! The winners were announced at the Enterprise City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The first-place winner was the Army Aviation Museum Foundation. The 2nd place winner was the Enterprise Christian Academy. The third-place winner was the Boy Scout Troop and Pack 150.

The Enterprise Women’s Center received honorable mention honors for their parade float.

Congratulations to all the winners!

