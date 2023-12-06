Wiregrass Gives Back
Cold Night, Then Warmer

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The coldest air of the week arrives for Thursday morning as we’ll dip into the lower 30s with frosty conditions. A warm-up follows as we head into the weekend, culminating with a round of showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning. Another blast of chilly air returns next week.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 33°.  Winds light NE-N.

TOMORROW – Sunny skies giving way to high clouds. High near 61°. Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 40°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 40° High: 66° 10%

SAT: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 54° High: 74° 40%

SUN: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, especially morning/midday. Low: 60° High: 65° 80%

MON: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 56° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny.  Low: 34° High: 59° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 63° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

