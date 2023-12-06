Closing arguments given, Paul trial turned to jury

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Both sides have rest their cases, and the case of Michael Shane Paul has been turned over to the jury.

Paul was charged with murder in April 2021 following the death of Brett Grantham in August 2020.

In the courtroom Wednesday, the persecution rest their case following the questioning of lead investigator Captain Michael McDuffie and the medical examiner, Jay Radtke.

Radtke testified Grantham was hit with a single bullet, striking a facial bone near his left eye.

Following the prosecution’s rest, the court was released for a break with expectations of the defense starting their case upon return.

After returning, defense attorney Jason Eubanks said they would not bring anyone else to the stand.

Following that, it was announced Paul made the decision not to testify.

Closing arguments for both sides were given.

The prosecution argued their case has been supported by a “consciousness of guilt” by Paul by hiding the body and differing testimonies.

“It is insulting he would use self defense when there are people who actually need it, get these boys involved and ruin their lives,” said Kirke Adams, one of the prosecuting attorney.

The defense continued to push self defense, claiming there’s no evidence why Grantham was on the property.

“If Brett wouldn’t have gone in Paul’s home, we wouldn’t be here today,” said Jason Eubanks, one of the defense attorneys.

The jury retired for deliberation just after 3 p.m.

