Chilly Temperatures Return

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Those pesky high-level clouds finally cleared out of the region last night, and we should see plenty of sunshine with lots of blue skies around the Wiregrass through the day today. Those clear skies continue into tonight, and we can expect to see some pretty chilly temperatures to kick off our Thursday as breezy conditions from today start to wind down through the evening. Temperatures will gradually warm through the remainder of the week, then we’ll start tracking our next round of showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 57°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Frosty conditions expected. Low near 33°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Increasing high clouds. High near 60°. Winds light SSE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 39° High: 65°

SAT: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Low: 54° High: 71° 40%

SUN: Morning showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong early, then mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 62° 80% AM

MON: Sunny skies with a few clouds. Low: 36° High: 56°

TUE: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 59°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until 1 PM CST.* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20-25 kts with gusts up to 30 kts, diminishing to 15-20 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

