Alabama Center for Oral Surgery and Dental Implants is open for business

The two-doctor practice is just the latest of new businesses plugging themselves into the rejuvenated historical area.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Dothan has a new dental practice.

The Alabama Center for Oral Surgery and Dental Implants officially opened with their ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The two-doctor practice specializes in dental extractions, facial fractures, and sports injuries.

It is the latest business to add diversity to the city’s center. Nested along Foster Street, it joins restaurants and others rejuvenating the historical area.

“We know Dothan has a big need with a growing population. We are excited to join the community economically, and support the entire dental and medical community,” co-owner Barrett Tolley said.

The oral surgery center is located at 188 North Foster Street and opens from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Downtown businesses are expected to boost in number with Opera House improvements and other development projects to follow in downtown Dothan.

