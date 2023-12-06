Aftermath (Part 4): Sacrine Douglas

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hurricane Michael left major damage to Sacrine Douglas and her husband’s home, damage they couldn’t fix on their own. So, they turned to Rebuild Florida, a state program designed to help low-to-moderate-income families. The program does repairs, reconstruction, and even replacement of homes.

Douglas said the work the program completed did more hurt than help.

She and her husband bought their Marianna home in 2009 and for the next few years, poured into it to make it the best it could be.

“We had work done, and Hurricane Michael came through, and it did a number on us,” Douglas told News4 Fact Finders.

The list of damages from the hurricane seems never-ending to the Douglas’. “We had to have our roof replaced. We had flooding. We had water coming down through the walls, and flooding throughout the front. Some of the rooms were damaged, the kitchen. Because we had the big pine trees, so I guess when they hit, they busted the ground and it messed up some of the pipes.”

Douglas said the weight of it all felt overwhelming. She said she heard about the program through church and thought it was the perfect option.

“So that was a big mess, but after going and hearing about the program Rebuild Florida and all that it was going to help us with, we thought maybe we can get back up.”

The Douglas’ insurance was able to help with some repairs including a new ceiling and restructuring some of the walls. After that work was finished, they reached out to Rebuild Florida.

When asked what the main things left to be done to the home were, Douglas said “The bathrooms, the floor. They were supposed to do the painting, the kitchen sink, and the outside shed was really demolished. The back door, the washroom, all that had to be redone.”

She said the first contractor from Rebuild Florida found another issue while inspecting the home. “He noticed that the foundation was unlevel. When he walked us through all the work that he was going to do and get it done right and everything, well we didn’t see the young man anymore. It’s like he vanished.”

According to Douglas, a second contractor came and went before a third eventually took over the project. What seemed like progress soon had the Douglas’ asking new questions.

“We came back and they were drinking. They were staying in the house. They were cooking. There was food in the refrigerator,” Douglas explained.

She reported it to the Marianna Rebuild Florida Office and the disappearing acts continued. This third group of contractors left and a fourth came in, mounting concerns about the quality of repairs.

“The lights were still flickering. You would still get pinched, I call it pinched when you turn on something and it’s still shocking you. And I’m looking at this paper and this paper says they’ve done ten thousand dollars worth of electrical work. It’s impossible,” Douglas said.

The Douglas’ decided to leave the Rebuild Florida program, but Sacrine said remnants of the program’s work remain around the house.

“We have half of the material in the shed still. My husband had to replace the locks because they lost the keys to our home,” she said.

Now, if Sacine and her husband decide to move, they would be required to pay $66,000 back to Rebuild Florida.

News4 Fact Finders reached out to Rebuild Florida for comment on the Douglas’ story. They refused to speak on camera after saying they were looking into the matter and did not provide comment for this story.

