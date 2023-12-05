Why Mary Johnson is proud to be a farmer

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - With Christmas coming up, many families will gather around the tree and open gifts.

Over in Cottonwood, one farmer has been making traditions like this possible for more than two decades.

Mary Johnson and her husband took a chance at farming Christmas trees with no farming experience after inheriting land from her father-in-law.

“My husband, who was working full time as a home builder in Dothan, said ‘Hey, let’s plant Christmas trees,” said Mary Johnson.

After getting started, Johnson started to realize it was not going to be a cakewalk.

“It’s hard,” said Johnson. “I didn’t realize how hard the work is, but it is very involved.”

As years passed, Johnson and her husband started seeing the business pile up like presents on Christmas morning.

“The first year we had trees for sale, we sold 50, and we were happy,” said Johnson. “Then the second year, those 50 came back and they brought 50 more. Steadily, every year, the business has grown and we have really been blessed.”

With the success came bumps in the road. Nearly eight years ago, Johnson’s husband passed away, then 2018 brought Hurricane Michael, destroying a majority of her trees. Self-doubt began to creep in, but support from family and neighbors instilled confidence in Johnson again.

“My husband passed away about eight years ago, and I wondered will I be able to do this, but yeah, I can do it,” said Johnson.

Now, the tree farm is thriving yet again, which is helping Johnson realize why she is proud to be a farmer.

“I enjoy seeing people come out and enjoy Christmas, walk outside in the fields, breathe in the air, choose and cut their tree, start family traditions, and bring their kids back every year,” said Johnson. “It’s just such a blessing.”

In addition to trees, Johnson sells homemade wreaths and ornaments.

If you are interested in stopping by the farm, hours of operation and address can be found on their Facebook page.

