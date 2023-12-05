Wiregrass Gives Back
Two Dale County roads’ bridges will be getting safety upgrades

County Roads 2 and 19 will get the new installments, which hope to protect drivers better and replace the current guardrails that are not up to code.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two county roads’ bridges in Dale County are getting safety upgrades.

New guardrails will be installed on County Road 2 - off of Highway 231, and two bridges on County Road 19.

County engineer Matt Murphy said the new safety barriers will protect drivers and replace the current guardrails that are substandard.

“Those are very rural roads, and what it will do is upgrade the current guardrail system that is up on the roads. It will ensure the safety of our motorists out here in the county,” Dale County County Commissioner Chris Carroll said.

Murphy said construction should be finished by the middle of next year. A federal road safety grant covered the cost of this project, where the grant was over $300,000 and the county has to pay %10 of that.

The payout of the grant was over $277,000 and the county has to pay over $30,000.

