Toyota of Dothan donates 57 boxes to Toys for Tots

The dealership surpassed their previous 20+ box record, with a rep saying the donation was the biggest they have ever seen from one group.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local dealership is donating hundreds of toys for the Toys for Tots drive.

Toyota of Dothan as able to fill 57 donation boxes for the toy drive, smashing their previous record of 30.

“What 57 boxes means to us is, this is going to help about 2,600 kids this Christmas in the Wiregrass area alone with a Christmas they otherwise would not have seen,” said Caleb Long with Toyota of Dothan.

The Marines Reserve awarded Toyota of Dothan a certificate of appreciation for their continued support in collecting toys.

