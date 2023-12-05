Toyota of Dothan donates 57 boxes to Toys for Tots

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local dealership is donating hundreds of toys for the Toys for Tots drive.

Toyota of Dothan as able to fill 57 donation boxes for the toy drive, smashing their previous record of 30.

“What 57 boxes means to us is, this is going to help about 2,600 kids this Christmas in the Wiregrass area alone with a Christmas they otherwise would not have seen,” said Caleb Long with Toyota of Dothan.

The Marines Reserve awarded Toyota of Dothan a certificate of appreciation for their continued support in collecting toys.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.