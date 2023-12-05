Sunny and Cool Midweek

SYNOPSIS – High-level clouds will continue to stream across the Wiregrass today, then we’ll finally get those clouds out of here and see plenty of sunshine as we turn cooler for Wednesday. Clouds are back on the increase and we turn warmer again on Friday, then we’re continuing to keep our eye on the thunderstorm potential for late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

TODAY – Mostly sunny with primarily high clouds. High near 64°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – High clouds gradually clearing. Low near 40°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 57°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 58°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 63°

SAT: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 52° High: 71° 40%

SUN: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 60° 70% AM

MON: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 36° High: 58°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.