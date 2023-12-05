Wiregrass Gives Back
Sunny and Cool Midweek

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – High-level clouds will continue to stream across the Wiregrass today, then we’ll finally get those clouds out of here and see plenty of sunshine as we turn cooler for Wednesday. Clouds are back on the increase and we turn warmer again on Friday, then we’re continuing to keep our eye on the thunderstorm potential for late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

TODAY – Mostly sunny with primarily high clouds. High near 64°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – High clouds gradually clearing. Low near 40°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 57°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 58°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 63°

SAT: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 52° High: 71° 40%

SUN: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 60° 70% AM

MON: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 36° High: 58°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

