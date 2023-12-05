Prosecutor, defense attorney spar in “she said, he said” paramedic sex case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A disabled woman testified on Tuesday that a Dothan firefighter, also a paramedic, repeatedly raped and sodomized her, sometimes violently throwing her from a wheelchair onto a bed.

This week, Steven Todd Hallford faces trial in a classic “she-said, he-said” case.

“I told him no,” the victim said of Hallford’s advances, claiming he came to her home several times over 18 months wanting sex. She said she left the door unlocked for health workers who checked on her daily after she suffered a stroke.

Following his arrest, Hallford admitted to police he had sex with the woman but claimed those relations were consensual.

However, during opening arguments, prosecutors portrayed Hallford as an opportunist who became acquainted with his victim because he responded with other medics when she frequently fell from her wheelchair.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Michaela Tillery Pope believes Hallford, who lived in the same neighborhood, returned while off duty and forcibly molested the victim, who was in her 50s.

“Instead of receiving help, she got sexually abused,” Pope told the seven-woman, five-man jury during her opening.

Perhaps the most significant evidence, according to Pope, was a paper towel Todd used to clean himself after ejaculation.

“It’s not quite like what the state (claims),” defense attorney Bart Boothe said during his openings. “Thank goodness there are two sides to every story.”

Boothe described Hallford as an alcoholic whose life spiraled downward but otherwise, an honorable man, promising Hallford would take the stand to tell his side of the story.

On the offensive, he attempted to cast a shadow over the alleged victim’s character.

She admitted to attending an alcohol rehabilitation program following her arrest on domestic violence charges and said she had also got into legal trouble for shoplifting.

Pope, though, accused Boothe of badgering the victim, insisting this case is about evidence of Hallford’s sex crimes and nothing else.

She attempted to present another of Hallford’s neighbors, who would testify, Pope claimed, that Hallford showed up to her home with condoms and lubricants, and she shooed him away without incident.

However, Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland disallowed that testimony, calling it irrelevant to this sex case.

Dothan Police Criminal Investigator Terry Nelson said though she had difficulty communicating before the stroke, he believed the disabled woman’s claims.

Nelson said the victim told him she delayed reporting the crimes for months because Hallford had threatened that nobody would believe her.

Possibly the most damning testimony for Hallford is when Nelson told jurors that he would stop other paramedics who the alleged victim had summoned for help.

But Hallford, in his police interrogation, said she routinely called for assistance--sometimes 3 or 4 times a night---because she had fallen from her wheelchair and because he lived nearby, he could quickly lift her, negating the need to send an on-duty crew.

Before his 2019 arrest, Hallford departed his Dothan Fire job and went to work at the Slocomb Fire Department, but resigned from that position after officers charged him.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.