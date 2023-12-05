Pet of the Week: Resilient Ruger

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s “Pet of the Week” SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise introduced us to a precious lab mix named Ruger.

Ruger is a 4-month-old black lab mix. He is one of their newest pups that they don’t anticipate getting too big. SOS said Ruger was so excited to find out he was going to be on tv & has been smiling ever since.

Ruger is still very young & can be a bit shy. He would do best in a home with an older more confident dog to teach him the rules of the house.

He is excited to meet his forever family.

If you are interested in additional information about Ruger, you can email sosshelter1981@gmail.

The shelter is located at 25944 Highway 134 E in Enterprise, AL.

