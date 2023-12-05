Murder trial set to begin Tuesday in Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Trial is set to begin for a 2020 murder case.

Michael Shane Paul was charged with murder in 2021, eight months after Brett Joshua Grantham went missing.

It was reported Grantham was last seen along Franklin Avenue, about a mile from his home.

Records show Grantham, originally from Geneva, was found in Holmes County in April 2021 with multiple gunshot wounds.

Monday, the jury was set according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.

The trial begins Tuesday, December 5.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.