Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Murder trial set to begin Tuesday in Geneva

Michael Shane Paul was arrested and charged with the murder of Brett Grantham back in 2021.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Trial is set to begin for a 2020 murder case.

Michael Shane Paul was charged with murder in 2021, eight months after Brett Joshua Grantham went missing.

It was reported Grantham was last seen along Franklin Avenue, about a mile from his home.

Records show Grantham, originally from Geneva, was found in Holmes County in April 2021 with multiple gunshot wounds.

Monday, the jury was set according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.

The trial begins Tuesday, December 5.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
3-year-old dies after Dothan wreck
Power Outages (gfx)
Hundreds without power in Houston County
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Alabama makes College Football Playoffs; Florida State, Georgia miss out
Michael (right) and Karen (left) Halstead made their initial appearance in October in a case...
Man charged with stuffing disabled son’s remains in freezer seeks jail release
William J. “Bill” Baxley
Ceremony this week will honor Dothan native Bill Baxley

Latest News

The third annual Draw Down gives those who enter a chance to win $5,000.
Few tickets remain for Geneva Rotary Club fundraiser
Michael Hallford is charged with molesting a handicapped woman several times while off duty.
Former Dothan fire medic's sex trial begins
County Roads 2 and 19 will get the new installments, which hope to protect drivers better and...
New guardrails will be added on county roads in Dale County
Pageant Co-Director Mary Grace Brannon and NPF Executive Director Tony Ellison joined News4 to...
Age limit, other changes coming to NPF Pageant