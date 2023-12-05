Wiregrass Gives Back
Learn when Santa Claus is coming to town with NORAD

Photos taken at the 2019 NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Dec 24, 2019.(Tech. Sgt. Jeff Fitzmorris | NORAD Tracks Santa)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ever wondered where Santa and his reindeer fly before visiting your home? The annual NORAD tracker can help you out!

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year where the big guy from the North Pole visits all the good kids this Christmas Eve.

While you’re preparing a late night snack of milk and cookies for Ole Saint Nick, you can track his journey across the world with the help of NORAD.

NORAD says that while they do track Santa, he’s the only one who knows his exact route. But, it’s said that Santa arrives between 9 p.m. and midnight on December 24 and only when children are sleeping!

The tracker won’t be available until Christmas Eve; however, you can still get in the Christmas spirit with the NORAD website. They have Christmas games, movies, music and more to keep the whole family excited for Santa’s arrival!

Click HERE to visit the NORAD website for all the holiday fun!

