“I did it out of fear”: Trial for 2020 Geneva murder begins

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The trial has begun for Michael “Shane” Paul, who has been charged with the murder of Brett Grantham.

Paul was arrested in April 2021, eight months after Grantham had gone missing.

Investigations led police to find Grantham’s body just a few feet off of a property Paul owned in Holmes County.

Witnesses began giving testimonies Tuesday, filling in the court on all the proceedings from the shooting to discovery.

Witnesses included Rebecca Holt, who was arrested along with Paul in connection to the murder and three boys, who at the time of the shooting ranged between 16-18 years old, who claim to have helped Paul dispose of Grantham. One of those boys was Ethan Paul, Shane’s son.

“I did it out of fear,” said a second boy involved, a friend of Ethan’s, who took the stand. “I was the only one that wasn’t family of Shane.”

All three boys testified saying they came into the house to find Grantham on the floor in a pool of blood. They also all stated to have a part in disposing of Grantham, two saying it was out of fear of Paul, while the other, Paul’s son Ethan, said he did it under his own accord.

Multiple witnesses said Grantham was wrapped in linoleum, put into a trash collection bin and put in the back of a pickup truck. He was then transported by Paul and the three boys to Paul’s hunting property in Holmes County, Florida, where the body was found.

The second boy said Paul woke him up to go back to the property and bury Grantham on a different day.

“Shane told us if anything left the truck, he was going to hunt us down,” said the third boy, who also testified. “He also told me he was proud that I didn’t break and call the police.”

Defense Attorney Jason Eubanks is claiming the shooting was in self defense.

In his original statement, Paul claimed Grantham made his way into his home and had a firearm in his hand and made a quick movement towards him, prompting him to shoot. Testimonies from both Rebecca Holt, who was arrested at the same time as Paul in connection to the case, and Captain Michael McDuffie, the lead investigator, put the gun Paul claimed to have seen in Grantham’s hand in his bedroom, away from the scene.

“He kept his .357 under the mattress,” said Rebecca Holt while testifying. “It was in the room with me.”

Prosecution presented evidence including pictures of Grantham from the scene and recordings of Paul’s initial interview after his arrest.

Captain McDuffie testified Paul showed a lack of remorse for a majority of the interrogation.

Any additional information on the case will be updated as it’s received here on our website.

