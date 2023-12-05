Geneva Rotary selling tickets for a chance at $5,000

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A donation could lead to some extra Christmas money this year.

The Geneva Rotary Club is selling tickets for their third annual drawdown fundraiser.

Tickets will be pulled one at a time until one remains, with the sole ticket remaining winning the grand prize.

Tickets are $85 each and get you a dinner, access to the rotary Christmas celebration and a chance at $5,000.

The remaining funds after the $5,000 prize will be donated to community projects the Rotary Club collaborates with.

“We do everything from bicycles for elementary school-aged children to helping with our splash pad project coming up with the city,” said Todd Mote, president of the Geneva Rotary Club. “Big or small, we are here for the community aspect and we are very fortunate we live in a civic-minded community.”

Only 325 tickets will be a part of the raffle. Tickets must be purchased by Thursday, Dec 7 at noon.

If you are interested in buying a ticket, contact the Rotary Club or a member.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.