Geneva Rotary selling tickets for a chance at $5,000

The third annual Draw Down gives those who enter a chance to win $5,000.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A donation could lead to some extra Christmas money this year.

The Geneva Rotary Club is selling tickets for their third annual drawdown fundraiser.

Tickets will be pulled one at a time until one remains, with the sole ticket remaining winning the grand prize.

Tickets are $85 each and get you a dinner, access to the rotary Christmas celebration and a chance at $5,000.

The remaining funds after the $5,000 prize will be donated to community projects the Rotary Club collaborates with.

“We do everything from bicycles for elementary school-aged children to helping with our splash pad project coming up with the city,” said Todd Mote, president of the Geneva Rotary Club.  “Big or small, we are here for the community aspect and we are very fortunate we live in a civic-minded community.”

Only 325 tickets will be a part of the raffle. Tickets must be purchased by Thursday, Dec 7 at noon.

If you are interested in buying a ticket, contact the Rotary Club or a member.

