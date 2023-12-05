Dale County Commission approves purchase of 18 new express poll pads

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County voting precincts are getting new equipment.

18 voting facilities in the county will get a new express poll pad, which is a computer used for helping to cast ballots.

This is to ensure every precinct has a backup express poll pad, just incase one stops working.

County Commissioner Chris Carroll says the purchase is a win for all voters.

“Especially just providing a backup system for all of voting, so we can ensure all citizens have an opportunity to vote. It is our right. We are proud to be able to do that, especially for our smaller precincts who only had one,” Commissioner Carroll said.

The polling pads cost around $300 dollars a piece. They will be ready for use for the March primary election.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.