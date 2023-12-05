Wiregrass Gives Back
City of Ozark incentive policy helps area businesses

The policy allows taxpayer money to be used in certain ways to help businesses locate to the area.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - One business in Ozark got a payout today, with the help of the usage of the city’s incentive policy.

This policy allows taxpayer money to be used in certain ways to help businesses locate in the area. Each participating business creates a plan that explains what they are investing in, and how many jobs will it create.

Based on the business Loose Bricks plan, Ozark rebated fifty percent of Ozark’s non-educational sales tax back to them.

“Based on their investment, we did it for three years. Their three-year period is now up, and they paid it out a little early. So we were just giving them their final check tonight’s. We have been paying them out monthly for the last three years. It is a great program that helps small businesses, and helps to give them the little money back they invest to the city of Ozark,” Mayor Mark Blankenship of Ozark said.

Mayor Blankenship said this policy was renewed by their legislature last session. He is excited about how this is going to continue to help Ozark.

Blankenship said any business that wants to come to Ozark should reach out to the economics development president and submit a plan.

