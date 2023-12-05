Wiregrass Gives Back
Chilly Weather Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Cooler air continues to move into the Wiregrass, bottoming out around daybreak Thursday with widespread frost and lows in the lower 30s. A warm-up follows as we head into the weekend with showers and thunderstorms set to return. Some of the storms could be strong at some point Sunday morning/midday.

TONIGHT – Turning mostly clear. Low near 40°.  Winds W-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 57°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold, frosty. Low near 33°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 33° High: 60° 0%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 38° High: 65° 10%

SAT: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 52° High: 71° 40%

SUN: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, especially morning/midday. Low: 58° High: 62° 80%

MON: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 56° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny.  Low: 34° High: 59° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-25 kts.  Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

