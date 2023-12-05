Arrest made after hundreds of child porn videos discovered in Walton County

FREEPORT, Fla. (WTVY) - More than 300 pieces of child porn material was discovered in Walton County after a multi-year investigation, with an illegal resident arrested and now facing multiple charges.

According to information released by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began in 2021 after their Cyber Crimes Unit received back-to-back tips about the distribution of obscene material involving children.

Investigators quickly were able to identify the suspect in the case as 33-year-old Honduran national Ever Alonso Soler-Pineda, who was discovered to have arrived in the United States illegally right around the same time frame WCSO began to receive the initial tips that led to the investigation.

After another two cyber tips came in and the more than two years of intensive investigation, the WCSO Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained and, alongside the Department of Homeland Security, executed a search warrant on a home located on Cypress Lane in Freeport.

Evidence collected at the scene by law enforcement revealed around 375 videos, all of which contained footage of the sexual abuse of different children ages 2 through 12. All of the videos were saved on a device owned by Soler-Pineda.

Soler-Pineda was arrested following the conclusion of the search warrant, and has been charged at this time with 25 counts of possession of child porn and using a communication device in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are also expected to be issued.

“The complexity of this case was exacerbated by the immigration status of the suspect, making it extremely difficult to confirm his information, whereabouts, and so on,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “Thanks to the diligent and professional work of our Cyber Crimes Unit, he is where he belongs - behind bars.”

Soler-Pineda was placed in the Walton County Jail on a $100,000 bond, and due to Soler-Pineda’s illegal immigrant status a hold has been placed on him by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. That hold will be carried out at the end of any criminal sentence Soler-Pineda would face if found guilty for his present charges.

