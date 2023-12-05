Wiregrass Gives Back
4 Republican candidates to come to the Republican Primary Debate hosted by the University of Alabama

By Gillian Brooks and WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama will host the Republican Presidential Primary Debate on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The university anticipates 1,000 people to fill the Moody Music Building to watch the debate between four Republican candidates.

The Republican National Committee announced that Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy will all be taking the stage during Wednesday’s debate, and Chris Tinvol, the Chief Administrative Officer at UA said he is excited for this opportunity. He said they have hosted presidents, vice presidents, and even Supreme Court justices, but never a presidential debate.

Attendees will have their own security, but Tinvol said the university is working with Tuscaloosa and Campus Police. The university is not concerned about protestors, but has a plan if needed.

During the week, 2nd Avenue will be closed, but anticipate it reopening on Thursday.

“In general, I think a lot of the stuff inside has been done. Certainly some last-minute things to do, but they are in preparation mode, practice mode. The security perimeter behind me has already started going up and that will continue over the next couple of days,” said Tinvol.

Also happening in Tuscaloosa this week is the AHSAA Football Championships.

