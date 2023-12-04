Wiregrass Gives Back
Reform police officer placed on leave amidst investigation

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Reform police officer has been placed on administrative leave as the department has requested a review into a recent arrest video being circulated on social media.

The Reform Police Department said they have turned over all evidence related to an arrest made on Saturday, Dec. 2 to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

They said they have requested a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

The officer involved has been placed on leave while the investigation is ongoing.

