Jury selected in fire medic’s trial on charges he raped a handicapped woman

A prosecutor and defense attorney will present contrasting opening arguments Tuesday before...
A prosecutor and defense attorney will present contrasting opening arguments Tuesday before jurors, who were seated late Monday, decide former Dothan fire medic Steven Todd Hallford’s (pictured) fate.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A prosecutor and defense attorney will present contrasting opening arguments Tuesday before jurors, who were seated late Monday, decide former Dothan fire medic Steven Todd Hallford’s fate.

Dothan Police claimed Hallford molested a woman in her 50s and confined her to a wheelchair at her home while he was off duty. They said he had previously responded with coworkers to help that woman, who called for assistance.

“The victim in this case was defenseless,” Dothan Police Major Will Glover said of the case following Hallford’s 2019 arrest.

By the time police charged him with Rape and Sodomy, he had left the Dothan Fire Department and was working at a similar job in Slocomb but resigned from that position following his arrest.

After COVID slowed the case, Houston County’s district attorney appointed Patrick Amason, then Hallford’s attorney, as his chief prosecutor, further delaying the trial.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Michaela Pope and Hallford’s attorney, Bart Boothe, will deliver opening arguments.

