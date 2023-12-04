SYNOPSIS – After another very beneficial round of rain this past weekend, we’ll be drying out and cooling off with increasing sunshine into the middle of the week. Clouds are back on the increase, but we stay dry and turn a little warmer for Miracle on Foster Street on Friday, then our next round of showers and thunderstorms arrive by the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. High near 68°. Winds W at 10 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy to mostly clear with primarily high clouds. Low near 42°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny with primarily high clouds. High near 63°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 57°

THU: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 58°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 63°

SAT: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 52° High: 71° 40%

SUN: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 64° 60% AM

