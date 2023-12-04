Cooler Stretch Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A cooler and drier stretch is on the way. We’ll see highs reach the lower 60s Tuesday, then upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler mornings are coming, too, bottoming out early Thursday with temps in the lower to middle 30s. We’ll turn warmer this weekend as showers and thunderstorms return, especially Saturday night.

TONIGHT – High cloudiness. Low near 41°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – High cloudiness. High near 63°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 40°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 57° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 58° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 63° 5%

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 52° High: 71° 70% at night

SUN: Early rain, then partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 60° 30%

MON: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 56° 05%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

