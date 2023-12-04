Cool & Dry Pattern Returns

SYNOPSIS – We’re replacing the decent rainfall that hovered over the Wiregrass this past weekend with dry air that will encourage the return of some sunshine, chilly mornings, and cool afternoons for much of the week. We’re tracking the development of a cold front that can bring a short-lived round of showers and thunderstorms next weekend.

TONIGHT – High cloudiness. Low near 51°. Winds light NW/SW.

TOMORROW – High cloudiness. High near 68°. Winds WSW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – High cloudiness. Low near 42°. Winds NNW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: High cloudiness. Low: 42° High: 63° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 57° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 58° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 71° 10%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Low: 59° High: 66° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

