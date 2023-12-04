Ceremony this week will honor Dothan native Bill Baxley

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Bill Baxley, who boasts successful legal, political, and military careers, returns home to Dothan this week, where he will be honored for his accomplishments.

The unveiling of his portrait highlights a ceremony at the Houston County Courthouse, where he roamed the halls as district attorney over 50 years ago.

Alabamians elected him as their attorney general twice and later chose him as lieutenant governor.

Baxley made unsuccessful gubernatorial attempts in 1978 and 1986.

As attorney general, he successfully prosecuted Robert Chambliss for the bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church 15 years earlier.

He served nearly 40 years in the Alabama Army National Guard, retiring as a colonel in the JAG Corps.

Baxley founded a successful law firm and received the University of Alabama’s law school with its highest public service honor.

His portrait unveiling is at 1:30 Wednesday on the 4th floor of the Houston County Courthouse.

Presiding Judge Butch Binford extended a hearty invitation to everyone as he and others judges in the 20th Circuit honor Baxley.

