Alabama lawmakers promote bipartisan effort to cut sales tax on menstrual and baby products

The effort to remove sales tax from feminine hygiene and baby products is now bipartisan.
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The effort to remove sales tax from feminine hygiene and baby products is now bipartisan. Alabama is one of 20 states that collect taxes on feminine products, and one of 26 has a sales tax on items like diapers.

Alabama taxes feminine hygiene products and baby products at the state and local levels. In some areas, families pay up to 11% in taxes on these items, and lawmakers want to remove that.

Democrat Rep. Neil Rafferty unsuccessfully sponsored a bill to remove sales tax from menstrual and baby products during the last legislative session.

“This is an issue of gender equity as well, and making sure that we’re not putting an undue burden on folks that have to pay for things to take care of their bodily functions,” said Rafferty.

This year, Republican Sen. Arthur Orr drafted a new version of the bill, that makes the removal of the sales tax a bipartisan effort.

“Alabama claims to be a very family-friendly, pro-life type state. And here we are taxing 10%, give or take, those that are having young children and babies,” said Orr.

The drafted bill removes the sales tax on baby bottles, baby wipes, breast milk pumping equipment, diapers, maternity clothing, and menstrual hygiene products. Cutting the sales tax from these items has a $9.9 million impact on Alabama’s Education Trust fund.

Orr chairs the Senate’s Education Trust Fund committee and says the cut is possible.

“I look forward to working with Representative Rafferty in the house. But I think this is something that will happen in the ‘24 legislative session,” he said.

“These are the real kitchen table issues that we need to be kind of reaching across the aisle and making sure that we’re working on,” said Rafferty.

This will be considered during the next legislative session in February, and if passed, it will go into effect in October 2024.

