Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Troy set to play in Birmingham Bowl

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of...
Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Andreya Ash
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are set to play in the Birmingham Bowl.

The 2023 Sun Belt Conference champions will face the Duke Blue Devils in the Magic City.

Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones confirmed Sunday afternoon that the opponent would be from the ACC. The ACC later announced it would be Duke.

The game will kick off Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. CT. It will air on ABC.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages (gfx)
Hundreds without power in Houston County
Coach Reggie Melton continues to build the Rams football program, and they head into the...
Headland football star decommits from Mississippi State
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses a courthouse parking lot shooting on November...
This Alabama sheriff is angry. Here’s why.
No foul play is suspected.
Body found in Jackson County
Former Houston County prosecutor Mark Johnson’s trial on misconduct charges could be...
Attorney wants former prosecutor’s trial delayed