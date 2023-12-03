SARCOA’s Santa for Seniors needs your help

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It is that time of year again and SARCOA is giving back with their Santa for Seniors project.

The project has served older adults and individuals with disabilities during the holidays for 18 years.

However, the project has encountered a challenge they need your help with.

Nearly 70 seniors have yet to receive a sponsor this year. It is a challenge that SARCOA has yet to experience in their years of hosting this project.

Katie Ard, a community coordinator with SARCOA, said, “We have one week to do this and we want to make sure all of our seniors and all of our disabled in the 7 counties that we serve, have a good Christmas and aren’t forgotten.”

Ard added that most of the seniors served through the project do not have family here with them.

If you would like to sponsor a senior, you can visit SARCOA’Ss website to select which county you would like to become a sponsor for.

They are also accepting cash donations for grocery baskets and assisting with bill payments and medical procedures.

Gifts will be collected at 2755 Choctaw Street in Dothan on December 8th and 9th between 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Gifts will be delivered by case managers and volunteers before Christmas.

