Hundreds without power in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Hundreds are experiencing power outages in Houston County after showers and storms rolled through the Wiregrass tonight.

According to CEO of Wiregrass Electric Brad Kimbro, the areas without electricity include 220 homes south of Dothan and around 50 homes outside of the county.

Electricians with Wiregrass Electric are currently working to get power restored.

