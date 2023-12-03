Wiregrass Gives Back
Alabama makes College Football Playoffs; Florida State, Georgia miss out

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff met Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, for the first time since a wave of realignment tore apart the Pac-12, raising the possibility that the number of automatic bids in the 12-team postseason format to be implemented next year could be tweaked. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WTVY) - The Crimson Tide will once again be competing for a National Championship, as Alabama has secured a ticket to the College Football Playoffs.

The four CFP teams were revealed on Sunday, and the Tide were revealed as the #4 team following their 27-24 win over two-time defending national champion Georgia in the SEC Championship.

Their ranking didn’t come without heartbreak for at least two other programs though: undefeated ACC Champion Florida State, coming off a 16-6 win over Louisville in the conference title game on Saturday, were marked at #5. Their drop out of the top 4 makes the Seminoles the first undefeated Power-5 conference champion to miss the College Football Playoffs since its inception in 2014.

Along with Florida State, the previously mentioned defending champion Bulldogs also missed out, coming in at #6 in the rankings. Georgia became the first team in CFP history to come into the next-to-last rankings at #1 and to completely fall out of the rankings in the final reveal.

As for the other CFP teams, Michigan earned the #1 seed after a dominant 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines will take on the Crimson Tide in Pasadena, California on New Years Day for one of the two semifinal matchups for the Rose Bowl Game (4 p.m. CST/5 p.m. EST | ESPN).

Washington came in at #2 following a Friday night win over Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship, 34-31, while Texas jumped up to #3 after an impressive showing en-route to the Big 12 crown in a 49-21 victory over Oklahoma State. The Huskies and Longhorns will face off on New Years Day in New Orleans, Louisiana in the Sugar Bowl (7:45 p.m. CST/8:45 p.m. EST | ESPN).

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be on January 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

