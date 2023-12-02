Wet Tonight & Early Tomorrow

SYNOPSIS – Scattered shower activity along with a couple, potentially strong thunderstorms will continue roaming over the Wiregrass tonight and early tomorrow ahead of a cold front approaching the Wiregrass. We’ll turn drier tomorrow afternoon to kick off a dry, sunny, and cool weather pattern that will last throughout the new week.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms. Low near 66°. Winds SE/SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers early then mostly cloudy. High near 71°. Winds SW/NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – High cloudiness. Low near 51°. Winds W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: High cloudiness. Low: 51° High: 67° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 63° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 57° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 58° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 68° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW/W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

