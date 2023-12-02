The Salvation Army: Bell Ringer shares why he has volunteered for over 10 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This time of year is busy for the Salvation Army.

The signature sound of metal bells can be heard as the Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing. It is an initiative that started over 130 years ago to help those in need.

At the Northside Walmart in Dothan, you can find bell ringer Alton Bradshaw sitting in front of the pharmacy entrance.

“Ringing the bell gives hope to a bunch of children. The red kettle is not just a kettle. The bell is not just a bell,” Bradshaw said.

He has volunteered for over 10 years as a bell ringer after seeing an advertisement for the Salvation Army. Bradshaw knows the impact selflessness could have from experience.

“They helped me when I first got on disability,” Bradshaw said, “They pad my light bill. I was in desperate need of having lights. They gave me groceries.”

Bradshaw added that they even reached out to put his children on the Angel Tree Program.

He credits the organization’s generosity for helping him through hardship.

Alton knows it is a story like many others but that is the joy in giving.

“It is a blessing to be out here repaying the favor they have done to me,” Bradshaw said.

The local bell ringer hopes people will see how the Salvation Army’s work changes lives and inspires hope.

“For families that need help this time of year, the ringing of the bell and seeing the kettle is hope. It is something that they can actually look forward to because they know when they wake up on Christmas, they are going to have something,” Bradshaw said.

The Salvation Army is always in need of volunteers according to Corps Officer, Major Linda Payton.

From bell ringers to volunteers for their warehouse.

Salvation Army is organizing all of these donations for the Angel Tree Program.

They’re getting ready to give out to families in need ahead of Christmas.

Major Payton says they need all the help they can get to organize.

“Really, it is a self-blessing when you are able to know that each individual child is receiving. Usually, it is quite a bit,” Payton said.

Payton says there is not an exact count for the number of Angel Trees filled out this year but tells News4 that a lot of the families are first-time participants.

If you would like to volunteer for the Salvation Army, you can sign up by calling their office at 334-792-1911 or stop by 1007 South Bell Street, Monday through Thursday 9 A.M. till 3 P.M.

