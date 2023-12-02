Wiregrass Gives Back
News4 FNF: Kadyn Mitchell named Player of the Year

The all-around Houston Academy athlete has helped create a winning culture recently with the Raiders, and it's hard to find another team leader like him.
By Briana Jones
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s hard to find another Kadyn Mitchell. He’s an all-around athlete and an all-around leader on any team he’s part of.

Going 99/127 as starting QB with a 77% completion rate, Mitchell finished with 1,730 yards averaging 173 per game.

Mitchell spoke about his constant hard work that’s often fueled by his coaches, teammates and family.

He spoke highly of head coach Eddie Brundidge who saw something in him even in the seventh grade. With one season left in a Raiders football uniform, Kadyn plans to go all out in every sport he plays and be the best example he can to the younger generations.

