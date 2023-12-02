Attorney wants former prosecutor’s trial delayed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Houston County prosecutor Mark Johnson’s trial on misconduct charges could be catapulted deeper into next year.

His attorney, Jennifer Joyce Tomkins, filed a motion on Friday asking for an extension of his February 5 trial date because she has a Capital Murder trial in Montgomery on that day.

Circuit Judge Burt Smithart, appointed to the case, has yet to respond to that request as of late Friday.

State agents arrested Johnson, a Houston County Assistant District Attorney, after his grand jury indictment.

Johnson faces six felonies that allege he solicited sexual favors from defendants and witnesses.

His alleged online romance with a drug offender assigned to his courtroom sparked an eight-month investigation.

Johnson, fired immediately following his indictment, pleaded not guilty.

According to the Alabama Bar Association, his law license is in good standing.

Besides Tompkins, from Montgomery, his defense team includes Dothan attorneys Stephen Etheredge and Dustin Fowler.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.