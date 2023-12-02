Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Attorney wants former prosecutor’s trial delayed

Former Houston County prosecutor Mark Johnson’s trial on misconduct charges could be...
Former Houston County prosecutor Mark Johnson’s trial on misconduct charges could be catapulted deeper into next year.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Houston County prosecutor Mark Johnson’s trial on misconduct charges could be catapulted deeper into next year.

His attorney, Jennifer Joyce Tomkins, filed a motion on Friday asking for an extension of his February 5 trial date because she has a Capital Murder trial in Montgomery on that day.

Circuit Judge Burt Smithart, appointed to the case, has yet to respond to that request as of late Friday.

State agents arrested Johnson, a Houston County Assistant District Attorney, after his grand jury indictment.

Johnson faces six felonies that allege he solicited sexual favors from defendants and witnesses.

His alleged online romance with a drug offender assigned to his courtroom sparked an eight-month investigation.

Johnson, fired immediately following his indictment, pleaded not guilty.

According to the Alabama Bar Association, his law license is in good standing.

Besides Tompkins, from Montgomery, his defense team includes Dothan attorneys Stephen Etheredge and Dustin Fowler.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses a courthouse parking lot shooting on November...
This Alabama sheriff is angry. Here’s why.
Coach Reggie Melton continues to build the Rams football program, and they head into the...
Headland football star decommits from Mississippi State
Dothan City Schools
Dothan City Schools dismiss early for weather
No foul play is suspected.
Body found in Jackson County
Suspect in Opp murder arrested in Arizona

Latest News

Alabama's Christmas tree was lit outside the Capitol during a special ceremony on Dec. 1, 2023.
Alabama state Christmas tree lights up
The men and women who ring their bells are part of an initiative that started over 130 years...
The Salvation Army: Bell Ringer shares why he has volunteered for over 10 years
December 1 is National Pie Day! What kind of pie is your favorite?
What's Trending?: Take a ride on "The Beam" & National Pie Day
The men and women who ring their bells are part of an initiative that started over 130 years...
Salvation Army Bell Ringer encouraging others to volunteer for Red Kettle campaign