Wet Weekend Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A wet period continues into the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and early Sunday. We’ll be warm, with highs around 70°, but cooler air returns next week.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 64°.  Winds S at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong. High near 72°. Winds S at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 64°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Scattered showers, especially early. Low: 64° High: 70° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 67° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 63° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny.  Low: 45° High: 59° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 58° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 63° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

