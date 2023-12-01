Wiregrass Gives Back
Warm & Wet This Weekend

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SYNOPSIS Moisture and warmth from the Gulf will continue to replace the cool air we’ve seen the past few days ahead of a system of rain to our west. Showers and thunderstorms, a few potentially severe, will arrive this afternoon, kicking off a warm and wet weekend. Highs will remain in the 70s as widespread showers and thunderstorms hover over the Wiregrass until early Sunday. Cool and dry weather will be seen again as moisture is pushed out of the Southeast early next week.

TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few can be strong. High near 74°. Winds SSE at 5-15 mph. 70%

TONIGHT Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 64°. Winds S at 5-10 mph. 60%

TOMORROW Showers and thunderstorms at times. High near 72°. Winds S at 10-20 mph. 90%

EXTENDED

SUN: Scattered showers early, then mostly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 72° 60%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 65°

TUE: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 44° High: 63°

WED: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 48° High: 59°

THU: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 58°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

