This Alabama sheriff is angry. Here’s why.

Sheriff Donald Valenza is distraught that two or three times a day, bullets whiz around his southeast Alabama county.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Donald Valenza is a nearly 50-year law enforcement officer who admits he may be more frustrated than ever as the current Houston County Sheriff.

“We can’t have you going out with your family at night to eat and these young (people) going around and randomly shooting everything up,” he vented on Thursday.

The latest incident to raise his alarm happened this week when an argument in the Houston County Courthouse spilled across the street.

In the lot where jurors and witnesses park, a feud ended with a shot fired into a car.

Valenza said nobody was injured when 18-year-old Jalen Baker shot, striking the vehicle’s radio.

Valenza said nobody was injured when 18-year-old Jalen Baker (pictured) shot, striking the...
Valenza said nobody was injured when 18-year-old Jalen Baker (pictured) shot, striking the vehicle’s radio.(Houston County Jail)

This shooting is part of what the sheriff calls a disturbing trend, with shots fired calls becoming more common.

“We have several (state) laws changed,” which he sees as a problem. Among those is one that did away with mandatory concealed carry permits.

Valenza also believes lenient punishment is a contributor.

“Start cracking down more on those who commit crimes with firearms,” Valenza said, critical of plea bargains.

In Tuesday’s courthouse parking lot shooting, Baker, with a criminal history, has no bond.

