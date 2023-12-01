Teen wanted for Opp attempted murder

Wiregrass Gives Back
Jakellus Lane, 18, of Opp is wanted for attempted murder
By Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - A teen is wanted by police in Opp for his alleged role in the attempted murder of another man back on November 16.

According to a press release sent out by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the Opp Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Jakellus Arnez Lane. Following an investigation into the mid-November incident, where officers found a man shot several times at an apartment complex on Morning Star Drive, Lane was determined as a suspect along with two other individuals.

Those two others, 18-year-old Jabaari Hill and 25-year-old Raheem Bonam, were taken into custody on Thursday, November 30, following the investigation’s findings. Both Hill and Bonam are also charged with attempted murder.

18-year-old Jabaari Hill (pictured left) and 25-year-old Raheem Bonam (pictured right) were...
18-year-old Jabaari Hill (pictured left) and 25-year-old Raheem Bonam (pictured right) were taken into custody on Thursday, November 30.(Opp Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lane are asked to call the Opp Police Department at (334) 493-4511. You can also call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers via their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (833-251-7867), or submit a tip on the P3 Tips app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play store. Information submitted to CrimeStoppers can be made anonymously.

