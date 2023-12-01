Wiregrass Gives Back
Suspect in Opp murder arrested in Arizona

(WTVG)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man has been arrested in Arizona in connection to a murder in Opp.

Joseph Wayne Christopher, 40, was taken into custody Friday in Maricopa County by the Mesa Police Department, per Assistant Chief David Harrell. He was wanted for the murder of 41-year-old Kevin Burks.

In March, Burks was found dead in his home by Opp Police, and the death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

He was arrested as the result of a lengthy investigation.

