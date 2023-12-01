State lawmakers looking into illegal gaming legislation after raid at casino in Lowndes County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Representative Andy Whitt says it’s time to clean up illegal gaming in the state. It comes after a raid on a Lowndes County casino this week. Gambling, lotteries, and sports betting are illegal in Alabama, but Witt says all of it still happens.

“This is something that has plagued the state for decades,” Rep. Whitt, R-Madison County said.

Right now, there are over a dozen constitutional amendments across the state that allow for certain gaming activities to happen within those counties. Whitt says Alabama needs blanket penalties for illegal gaming.

“We need a clear and concise law that covers all 67 counties and we need to make sure that any piece of legislation comes forth has this regulatory and strong enforcement piece with it,” Whitt said.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall shut down White Hall casino for disobeying an Alabama Supreme Court order, but shutting down casinos, especially in rural areas, has economic consequences.

“It’s just unfortunate situation for a poor county like Lowndes County, that’s that struggle to find economic development, especially in a town like this toward the holidays,” Rep. Kelvin Lawrence, D-District 69 said.

Whitt has seen over 40 illegal gaming facilities across the state and says some of those facilities are owned out of state. He feels these operations are the definition of organized crime. Just a few months ago, Whitt says someone was killed at an illegal casino in north Alabama and we’re told two facilities were busted for drugs.

“With that comes crime, comes violence, comes drugs. You name it it’s probably there in those casinos. We need to make sure that we work to get that cleaned up. It needs to be out of our state for good,” Whitt said.

Whitt chairs the House Committee on Tourism and Economic Development. Any gaming legislation has to go through that committee. Whitt and some other lawmakers are starting to put their ideas on paper, but they say illegal gaming is something that needs to be a top priority during the 2024 legislative session.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.